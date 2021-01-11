Xi thought leads efforts to build peaceful China, rule of law

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2021 shows the Chinese national flag and the police flag hanging on helicopters in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is steadily advancing the efforts to build a peaceful China and the rule of law under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the latest instruction to raise the levels of the Peaceful China initiative and the rule of law in China on eve of the first Chinese People's Police Day, which falls on Sunday.

He called on all police officers to take concrete actions to make new greater contributions to safeguarding people's happiness, national security and social stability.

The call followed another instruction Xi made last November, urging a greater focus on solving prominent problems, as well as efforts to make the implementation of the Peaceful China initiative more scientific and raise its levels of public participation, rule of law and intelligence.

Xi's guidance has powered the initiative through the past eight years with a series of positive results.

Overall, China is considered one of the safest countries in the world by more and more people.

The number of criminal cases involving the deaths of individuals per 100,000 people in China is among the lowest in the world.

About 95.55 percent of the Chinese people are satisfied with the current status of public order.

By the end of November 2020, police had busted more than 3,500 mafia-style criminal organizations over three years.

Special policewomen pose for photos at a shooting training gym in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Xi's latest instruction was heeded by members of the police and judiciary, who pledged efforts to consolidate the Peaceful China initiative and the rule of law in China.

Sun Andong, a police officer from Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, said that being careful and patient is crucial for primary-level police officers to better handle disputes.

"In the new year, I will continue to work hard and make new contributions," Sun added.

Li Peng, a judicial police officer of the Supreme People's Court, vowed to start from details to let the public have a stronger feeling of warmth and justice of the law throughout judicial process.

The people's court will fully play its role in punishing crimes, resolving conflicts and maintaining justice, said Liu Li, a Beijing district court official.

Efforts will be made to better deal with disputes and defuse risks in accordance with laws, as well as press ahead with campaigns to fight organized crime, Liu added.

Deng Yong, a senior official from southwest China's Sichuan Province in charge of judicial, procuratorial and police work, said that they will comprehensively implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and strive to meet people's new demands and expectations of fairness and justice.

Deng also said sustained efforts will be made to create a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment.