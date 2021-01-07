Senior CPC official stresses public communication for building modern socialist country

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a meeting attended by the country's publicity officials in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning has called for better public communication to provide firm ideological guarantee and strong spiritual force for a good start of fully building a modern socialist country.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting attended by the country's publicity officials.

Noting that the work on public communication has seen profound and fundamental changes since the 18th CPC National Congress, Wang underscored the importance to make studying, publicizing and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era a major political task in doing a good job in public communication this year.

Wang demanded all-out efforts on the publicity work for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and to tell well CPC stories to mark the Party's centenary.

He also urged more efforts to plan the reform and development of the country's cultural sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, enhance the cultural soft power and strengthen the Party's leadership over public communication work.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and made work plans.