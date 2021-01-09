Xi stresses high-quality political, legal work

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged solid progress in advancing high-quality development of political and legal work, which generally refers to judicial, procuratorial and public security work.

Greater efforts should be made in 2021 to follow a more systematic and law-based approach, and focus on relevant work at the primary level, according to an instruction made by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.