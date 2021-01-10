Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
China issues white paper on international development cooperation

(Xinhua)    10:25, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday issued a white paper on the country's international development cooperation.

The white paper, titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Consisting of eight chapters, a preface and a conclusion, the white paper expounds on China's views on international development cooperation in the new era, the actions it has taken, and its plans for the future. Enditem

Full text: China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era

