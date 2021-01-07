China, DRC sign MoU on Belt and Road cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R, Front) and Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Marie Tumba Nzeza (L, Front) attend a signing ceremony in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Jan. 6, 2021. China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday signed here a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua)

KINSHASA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday signed here a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his DRC counterpart Marie Tumba Nzeza signed the MoU between the two governments after their talks earlier in Kinshasa.

Wang said the BRI is an important international cooperation initiative and is committed to promoting economic complementarity among countries, synergizing development strategies, forming joint development efforts, and realizing common development and prosperity.

At present, China has signed BRI cooperation documents with 44 African countries, Wang said, adding that China welcomes the DRC as its 45th partner in Africa in BRI cooperation.

Wang said the signing of the MoU by the two sides will send a positive signal to the world that China and DRC are committed to common development and prosperity.

It will also drive economic cooperation between the two countries, create a stronger momentum for mutually beneficial cooperation, and open up broader prospects for bilateral relations.