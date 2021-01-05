Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.83 mln: Africa CDC

(Xinhua)    09:36, January 05, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,830,462 as of Monday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has reached 67,246 as of Monday afternoon.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, also said that a total of 2,343,850 people infected with COVID-19 had recovered from the infectious virus across the continent so far.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia, respectively, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, at 1,100,748. The country also has the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths at 29,577 according to the Africa CDC.

Morocco comes next with 443,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,485 deaths, followed by Tunisia with 143,544 confirmed cases and 4,800 COVID-19-related deaths, it was noted.

