China's international development cooperation guided by vision of global community of shared future: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's international development cooperation in the new era has been guided by the vision of a global community of shared future, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Sunday.

Titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era," the white paper expounded on the cultural and philosophical origins of China's international development cooperation, China's approaches to and principles for international development cooperation, as well as practical measures for development cooperation.