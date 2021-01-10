Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
White paper states prospects for China's international development cooperation

(Xinhua)    10:43, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will do everything within its means to promote international cooperation and inject its strength into global development, according to a white paper issued Sunday.

The country will continue to uphold the vision of a global community of shared future and follow the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests in its work to promote the cooperation, said the white paper titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

China will make efforts to contribute to a global community of health for all, promote implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and improve the capacity for international cooperation, it added.

