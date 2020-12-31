2020 China Journal: What happened in the country this year?

2020 has been a tough year. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has swept the whole world and has wreaked havoc in every aspect of our lives, has brought negativity and great loss to us all. Out of sorrow and difficulties grow miracles and hope. Though China was struck heavily by the virus during its early stage, with great efforts made by the selfless public and efficient government, the pandemic is now under control. What happened in China during the pandemic? How did the pandemic affect Chinese people’s lives? What is the secret behind China’s success to curb the spread of COVID-19? From our 2020 journal, you may find the answers.

The secret of China’s anti-pandemic success: People first, lives first

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Though China was the first nation in the world to take strict anti-pandemic measures, including city lockdowns and quarantines, with each passing day these restrictions are less strictly enforced due to the improvement of the nation’s pandemic situation. As of December 29, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland was 87,027, with 82,037 of them being discharged from hospitals, while the death toll was 4,634.

People’s lives are gradually going back to its normal rhythm. Crowds thronged popular travel destinations during the National Holiday in October, as domestic travel bounced back to 80 percent of the year before.

The secret of China’s success in curbing the spread of COVID-19 lies in the speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his deliberations with deputies to the 13th National People’s Congress from Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region in May. The president noted that in the face of the spread of COVID-19, people’s life and health should be considered as the top priority, and China is willing to protect people’s life and health at all costs.

The words are not hollow promises. Health workers around the world learned the elderly are the most difficult to treat and require the most sophisticated medical resources, but China has given every patient equal treatment irrespective of their age or wealth.

According to Xinhua News Agency, in Hubei alone, more than 3,600 COVID-19 patients over the age of 80 have been cured. In the provincial capital Wuhan, seven centenarian patients have been cured.

