How we made it through 2020

(People's Daily)    15:27, December 31, 2020

2020 is an unusual year. The pandemic, wildfires, floods…all these unexpected disasters in China not only brought severe damage to the economy, but also took many of our loved ones away from us.

As difficult as 2020 was, there were moments that gave us reason to hope and celebrate life. While we bid farewell to the passing year, we’d like to invite you to watch these extraordinary stories told by ordinary Chinese people. By caring for each other in the community, we made 2020 less hard to get through and hopefully a brighter 2021.

