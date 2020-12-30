How to make a perfect piece of jadeite

The key to carving jadeite lies in its materials since every piece of jadeite is unique.

Rough Stone Identification

The rough stones are usually transported from Myanmar. The first step in identifying the rough stone is looking at its surface. It's easy to determine what kind of the texture it is inside by just looking at its surface.

Jadeite Identification

The value of the jadeite is determined by several features, including "Zhong", "Shui", "Se", "Di", "Gong."

"Zhong" means its texture in terms of density. "Shui" means its level of transparency. "Se" refers to the color. "Di" refers to the purity, and finally, it’s "Gong", which means the carving techniques.

Jadeite Creation

The first step of jadeite carving is to cut the rough stones open, and then it comes to designing the stone according to its characteristics, and after design matures it ensues the drawing.

When it's done, we need to carve out a rough shape. There will be lots of adjustments to make after we carve out the rough shape based on the stone's texture and color variance.

Sometimes, a second or third process is needed due to changes in the jade veins. Doing jadeite carving requires perseverance, persistence and enthusiasm for this career.