Brunei launches Chinese cultural carnival to promote exchanges

Students perform Chinese singing and dancing during the opening ceremony of China Day cultural carnival in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, on Dec. 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China Day cultural carnival, as part of the Brunei December Festival as well as an important event of the Brunei-China Year of Tourism 2020, was officially launched here on Saturday.

Hosted by the Chinese Embassy to Brunei, supported by Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, and organized by Brunei-China Friendship Association, the China Day event will open to the public for two days until Sunday.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation in various fields has continued to expand," Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong said at the opening ceremony.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic this year, the governments and peoples of the two countries have shown concern and support for each other, with mutual trust further enhanced and friendship deepened," she said in her speech.

The Chinese ambassador said that culture is a bridge that connects hearts and emotions between peoples, a bond that deepens understanding and trust between countries.

"I hope this China Day event helps Brunei people feel more about China, know more about China, participate in and support the cooperation and friendship between Brunei and China," she added.

At the opening ceremony, Bruneian students and athletes from Brunei National Wushu Team performed Wushu, singing and dancing programs featuring Chinese cultural characteristics, which won bursts of praise and applause from the guests and the audience.

Brunei's Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Haji Ali and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Haji Aminuddin Ihsan attended the opening ceremony.

During the China Day cultural carnival, a series of activities showcasing Chinese cultures such as Chinese painting, calligraphy and delicacy will be held in Brunei.