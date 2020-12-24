World's first 350 km/h freight train off assembly line

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2020 shows a bullet freight train with a maximum operational speed of 350 km per hour on trial. A bullet freight train with a maximum operational speed of 350 km per hour was rolled out in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on Wednesday morning. Delivered by Chinese train maker CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., it is the first freight train in the world to reach the 350 km/h speed threshold, according to the company. (Photo by Wu Kechao/Xinhua)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A bullet freight train with a maximum operational speed of 350 km per hour was rolled out in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on Wednesday morning.

Delivered by Chinese train maker CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., it is the first freight train in the world to reach the 350 km/h speed threshold, according to the company.

The train is equipped with 2.9-meter-wide loading doors to ensure speedy loading and unloading. The utility rate of cargo space on the train is 85 percent.

The shape of the locomotive resembles a Chinese sturgeon, a design that has greatly reduced running resistance.

During design and construction, big data, cloud technologies and genetic algorithms were applied to realize the smart distribution of the loads, according to the company.

CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. is one of China's major high-speed train manufacturers. The city of Tangshan has also established an intelligent rail transit industry alliance and an innovation and development center for the rail transport industry.