Staff members work at Tunnel Dajin No.1 of the Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway in Huanggang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 22, 2020. The 605-meter-long Tunnel Dajin No.1 was successfully drilled through on Tuesday. So far, all the 15 tunnels along the Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway have been holed through. The 125.12-km Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway in Hubei Province is designed to run at a speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)