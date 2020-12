A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion is seen near a damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 22, 2020. Two huge explosions rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4, killing at least 190 people while wounding around 6,000 others in addition to leaving 300,000 people homeless. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)