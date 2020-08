The shattered glasses are collected to be recycled at a dump in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 16, 2020. Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over the Lebanese capital, and killing over 177 while wounding 6,000 others. Losses were estimated by Beirut's governor at more than 10 billion U.S. dollars. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)