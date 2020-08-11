Iran warns against "politicizing" Beirut explosions

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday warned against "political exploitation" from the recent explosions in Beirut.

It is "unacceptable" for various groups, individuals, and countries to use the Beirut tragedy as an excuse for their political objectives, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Any judgment about the cause of the incident should be based on the results of a thorough investigation, said Mousavi.

The Iranian spokesman referred to the western sanctions on Lebanon, saying that if those countries want to help Lebanon, they should first lift the sanctions they have imposed on the Lebanese people and government.

The explosions in Beirut's port area on Tuesday left at least 158 people dead and more than 6,000 injured.