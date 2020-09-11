Lebanon controls 70 pct of massive fire at Beirut's port

Firefighters put out the fire at Beirut's port in Lebanon, Sept. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's civil defense teams succeeded in controlling around 70 percent of the massive fire that erupted in Beirut's port earlier on Thursday, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2020 shows the interior of a warehouse on fire at Beirut's port in Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Helicopters belonging to the Lebanese army assisted civil defense teams in extinguishing the fire.

A military helicopter extinguishes flames at Beirut's port in Lebanon, Sept. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

The massive fire broke out at Beirut's port comes from a warehouse that contains oil and tire deposits.

Firefighters put out the fire at Beirut's port in Lebanon, Sept. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Director General of the Civil Defense General Raymond Khattar announced that the fire is taking time to be extinguished because of the type of tires that were burnt at the port.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced earlier in the day that the Higher Defense Council will convene in the evening to discuss repercussions of this new fire at the port.

A massive fire erupted at port of Beirut earlier in the day, which is the second huge fire that takes place following the fire that caused two huge explosions at the port on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others.