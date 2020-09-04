BEIRUT, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- David Schenker, U.S. assistant secretary of state for near east affairs, said Thursday that the U.S. is preparing to impose new sanctions against some Lebanese officials.

Schenker, who arrived in Beirut on Wednesday for a two-day visit, said he won't mention the names of the officials who will be targeted by the new sanctions for the time being, MTV local channel reported.

Schenker noted that the U.S. is coordinating with France with regard to the Lebanese crisis.

"We are in continuous contact with France and we agreed with the European country on the need for reforms in Lebanon," Schenker said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said two days ago during his visit to Lebanon that some countries will attempt to impose sanctions against Lebanese officials if authorities in Lebanon fail to implement the needed structural reforms within eight weeks.

Lebanon has been going through the worst economic and financial crisis in its history amid shortage of U.S. dollars and the weakening of local currency, in addition to high unemployment and poverty rates.

Lebanon has been urged to implement serious reforms in order to unlock billions of dollars in aid from the international community to save its collapsing economy.