Chinese FM emphasizes dialogue, cooperation with EU

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the international situation changes, China and the European Union (EU) should stay on the right track of dialogue and cooperation for mutual benefit, and properly manage and control differences, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting envoys to China from the EU and 27 of its member states in Beijing.

Saying this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, Wang added relations have made significant progress while overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Practical cooperation has become a highlight of the development of China-EU relations, Wang said, adding that China has become the largest trading partner of the bloc for the first time. The two sides have formally signed the China-EU agreement on geographical indications and are expected to reach the China-EU investment agreement. The two sides also decided to establish two high-level dialogue mechanisms on environment and climate as well as digital cooperation.

Wang said China and the EU, as two important forces in the process of multi-polarization, should jointly provide more stability to the world. "For China and the EU, cooperation far outweighs competition, and our areas of consensus far exceed differences. China-EU are mutually beneficial partners and bilateral relations are strong."

The head of the EU delegation to China and the envoys to the country from EU member states said Europe attaches great importance to China's important role in the world. Europe is willing to work with the country to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two sides, strengthen communication and exchanges, and jointly push forward major agendas and cooperation in various fields, they added.