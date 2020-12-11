Commentary: Boosting China-France cooperation for more stable world in post-pandemic age

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron on future bilateral cooperation not only benefits both sides, but also promotes global stability at a time when the world is grappling with mounting instability and uncertainty.

To begin with, this round of high-level interaction will inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the two sides have worked closely together and supported each other in guaranteeing medical supplies and comparing notes in fighting COVID-19.

During their phone conversation on Wednesday evening, the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in such fields as biomedicine, biological breeding, moon and Mars exploration and satellite research and development.

They also agreed to step up cooperation on customs inspection and quarantine through hotlines at border posts, and speed up technical consultations on the regional management of African swine fever.

Regarding the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games Paris 2024, both sides also agreed to increase Olympic and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, so as to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship.

With practical cooperation in various fields being advanced, the China-France relationship is growing stronger despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the high level of political mutual trust and strategic coordination between the two sides.

Secondly, this high-level interaction between China and France will set a good example for China-European Union (EU) cooperation.

The China-EU cooperation is gaining more global and strategic significance under the new circumstances. No matter how the international situation changes, China has proved itself committed to promoting sound and stable ties with Europe.

In the China-EU leaders' virtual meeting in September, both sides have reached consensus on upholding multilateralism, jointly addressing global challenges and taking bilateral relations to a higher level.

During his phone conversations with Macron on Wednesday, Xi called for joint efforts to speed up negotiations on a China-EU investment agreement, make the China-EU high-level dialogue on environment and climate as well as digital cooperation a success and take China-EU relations to a new level.

For his part, Macron said France is ready to work with China to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as cooperation between the EU and China, expressing his hope that a EU-China investment agreement will be reached as soon as possible.

Thirdly, the two countries' willingness to volume up their cooperation will inject more stability into the post-pandemic world.

Amid increasing instability and uncertainty, today's world calls for more responsibility shouldered by major countries, Xi pointed out.

China and France are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries with global influence. The fact that they now enjoy one of the most stable relations between major countries worldwide is of increasing global significance.

As Xi noted, it is an important consensus of the two countries to uphold multilateralism, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and maintain the international order based on international convention.

For a long time, China and France have joined forces in such areas as upholding multilateralism, promoting world economic development, improving global governance and addressing climate change, which has demonstrated the responsibility of the two major countries to jointly tackle global challenges, and has had a positive impact on the world.

In Wednesday's phone call, the two heads of state reached consensus on a number of important issues, including increasing support for COVID-19 vaccination in developing countries and supporting the success of the Climate Ambition Summit later this month and the One Planet Summit in January 2021, setting an example for multilateral cooperation.

As noted by Xi, independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes were the original aspiration of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. By viewing their differences in an open and inclusive manner and focusing on mutually beneficial cooperation, China and France can achieve greater success in promoting not just bilateral ties and cooperation but global development.