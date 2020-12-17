China to create more opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation for all: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will provide more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation for all countries, and will contribute more to the stability and prosperity of the post-pandemic world, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

The constant inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into China demonstrates the world's confidence in China's economic prospect and the outcome of China's endeavor to forge a new development paradigm and expand opening up, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing when commenting on recent remarks by foreign media outlets and institutions about China's facilitating role in the global economic recovery, as indicated by the growth of China's actual utilized FDI for eight consecutive months.

Wang said over the year, China has not only opened up broad space for its economic development but also injected strong impetus into world economic recovery, citing China's implementation of Foreign Investment Law and related regulations, the shortening of negative lists applied to pilot free trade zones, and the release of a master plan for Hainan free trade port.

China has become the largest trading partner with the Association of South-East Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States, according to Wang.

For the first three quarters of the year, China has witnessed a 29.7 percent increase of the direct investment in non-financial sectors in Belt and Road countries, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted that China is expected to account for over one-third of global economic growth in 2021, the spokesperson said.

"As China opens its door wider to the outside world, it will create more opportunities of mutually beneficial cooperation for all countries, and contribute more to the stability and prosperity of the post-pandemic world," Wang said.