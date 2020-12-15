Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

EU discussion on new migration pact slowed down by COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:11, December 15, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down the progress in talks over the new migration and asylum pact due to the lack of physical meetings and negotiations, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

While the approach of the European Union (EU) member states discussing the asylum issues is much more constructive than in 2015 and 2016, it is difficult to make major achievements during COVID-19 without physical meetings, Johansson noted.

"I am still optimistic on this, but we also have to be realistic," she told a press conference following a virtual meeting of EU interior ministers.

Refusing to give a timeline on the pact's implementation, Johansson said it depends on political will and the pandemic situation, adding that results could hopefully be achieved during the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2021.

The European Commission proposed a new pact on migration and asylum in September, trying to deal with the complicated matter, which it said has "many facets", by modernizing exterior border management, improving fairness in responsibilities sharing and strengthening partnerships with the countries of origin.

At Monday's press conference, Johansson said the commission is using "all tools available" to achieve greater cooperation with partner countries.

Johansson mentioned her trips to African countries including Tunisia, Morocco and Mauritania along with EU ministers. She warned against any approach that threatens partners, but commended working with them to find good agreement that is mutually beneficial.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York