Guangdong beats Nanjing to win 7th straight

Zhou Peng (top) of Guangdong Southern Tigers goes for a lay-up during the 21th round match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

ZHUJI, China, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- All 12 players got on the scoresheet as the Guangdong Southern Tigers overwhelmed the Nanjing Monkey Kings 114-92 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Monday.

Zhou Peng, Wang Xinkai, and Xu Jie shone from behind the arc to build a 32-23 lead for Guangdong in the first quarter. Nanjing cut the deficit down to two points with a 13-3 run in the second quarter before Du Feng sent Marshon Brooks on the court to extend the lead with consecutive free throws and three-pointers.

Both teams played with a fast pace after the interval as Guangdong once led by more than 20 points in the middle of the third quarter. Nanjing found themselves short-handed which allowed Guangdong to score freely. The defending champion finished with its seventh straight.

All Guangdong players scored in the game, with seven of them scoring double digits. Brooks led the team with 17 points in 12 minutes.

Moultrie contributed a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds for Nanjing. Wan Shengwei had nine points and four rebounds. Enditem