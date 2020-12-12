Xinjiang beats Jilin 97-90 in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- After a tight game, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers defeated the Jilin Northeast Tigers 97-90 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Friday, to extend their winning streak to three.

Qi Lin contributed 25 points and seven rebounds for Xinjiang, while Donatas Motiejunas got 18 points and 16 rebounds. Zhou Qi pocked 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Liu Lipeng added 17 points. Three Jilin players scored more than 10 points.

After Jilin grabbed a five-point advantage into the second quarter, Motiejunas and Qi Lin's outstanding performance helped Xinjiang overtake the lead and never look back. Jilin missed many 3-pointers on the way to the loss.

After the game, Xinjiang sits 4th and Jilin drops to 6th.