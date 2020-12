Wang Zixu (C) of Nanjing Monkey Kings goes up for a basket during the 15th round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Guangzhou Loong Lions at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)