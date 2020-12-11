Sichuan Blue Whales edge Beijing Ducks in overtime

The Sichuan Blue Whales scored a 113-111 win over the Beijing Ducks in overtime at the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Thursday.

Li Honghan of Sichuan made his breakthrough from the baseline for the winning layup, leaving 16 seconds on the clock. Beijing guard Liu Xiaoyu then stepped onto the free throw line, but missed his two crucial attempts.

Hamed Haddadi scored a team-high 19 points and 13 rebounds plus seven assists for Sichuan, while Jonathan Gibson pocketed a game-high 38 points for Beijing.

Gibson led Beijing for a 9-0 start into the game, but it was short lived as Sichuan overtook the lead with a three-pointer from Zhu Songwei. However, Gibson also made his shot from the arc to tie at 28-all for the first quarter.

Marcus Hunt made two free throws to start the second period for Sichuan who led at 60-54 into the second half, and 83-81 in the third quarter, before both sides tied at 104-all to force the overtime.