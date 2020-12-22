Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Average life expectancy in Tibet rises to 70.6

(Xinhua)    08:23, December 22, 2020

People celebrate the 99th birthday of Badro at his home in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 20, 2019. The average life expectancy in Tibet has risen to 70.6 years, a senior Chinese health official said on Dec. 15, 2020. The autonomous region has also witnessed significant improvements in key health indicators including the infant and children mortality rate, the maternal mortality rate and the hospital delivery rate over the last five years, said Li Dachuan from the National Health Commission at a press conference. Before democratic reform in 1959, the average life expectancy in Tibet was just 35.5 years. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

