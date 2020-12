File photo taken on April 19, 2018 shows a delivery truck in Gongbo Gyamda County of Nyingchi, southwest China''s Tibet Autonomous Region. E-commerce is booming in China, even in the most remote corners of its plateau region of Tibet. As saffron, yak meat, and zanba are sent nationwide, the people on the "roof of the world" are reaping the benefits of moving online. (Xinhua)