Tibet sees 32 mln tourist arrivals in first three quarters of 2020

The first high-speed rail train with a theme of tourism in Tibet debuts at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, east China, Aug. 25, 2020. The charm of Tibet makes this region a mainstay of many a bucket list. Although tourism across the world has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Tibet remained a popular tourist destination, thanks in part to the effectiveness of its epidemic prevention and control measures. In the first three quarters of 2020, the region saw over 32 million tourist arrivals and its tourist revenue totaled about 33.5 billion yuan (5.1 billion U.S. dollars), powered by a recovery of tourism in the first six months. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)