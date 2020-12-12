China's Tibet conducts first 5G telemedicine consultation

LHASA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China on Friday witnessed its first telemedicine consultation powered by 5G technology, paving the way for the plateau region to access medical resources in the rest of China.

The remote consultation gathered over 10 medical experts from the People's Hospital of Lhasa and the Beijing Friendship Hospital to discuss a severe pancreatitis case in Lhasa, including the diagnosis, treatment and future therapies, with the doctors communicating via video.

Ren Yi, president of the Lhasa hospital who attended the consultation, described the discussion between doctors situated 3,000 km apart as high-quality telemedicine, featuring higher visual definition and smoother image playing than traditional telemedicine, thanks to the faster 5G network.

The Tibetan branch of China Unicom, provider of the 5G network, said it will expand cooperation with large hospitals in Tibet on areas like 5G WiFi coverage, telesurgery and smart wards, to bring more convenient and quality medical services to patients in Tibet.