Villagers sit in boats at the lakeside of the Nam Ngum Lake in Vientiane Province, Laos, on Dec. 15, 2020. Located at the lower reaches of the Nam Ngum River and about 80 kilometers away from Lao capital Vientiane, the Nam Ngum Lake is a place with hundreds of small islands scattering in it. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)