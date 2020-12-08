People collect ice from Songhua River in Harbin

Workers collect ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2020. Ice cubes collected from the frozen Songhua River will be used in decoration of the city. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
China's tweet about Australia's war crime in Afghanistan fu…
China's Chang'e-5 lands on moon to retrieve samples
China's spacecraft takes off from moon with samples
CPC leadership reviews regulations on military political wo…
Studies find COVID-19 infections worldwide earlier than pre…