People collect ice from Songhua River in Harbin

(Xinhua)    08:34, December 08, 2020

Workers collect ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 7, 2020. Ice cubes collected from the frozen Songhua River will be used in decoration of the city. (Xinhua/Wang Song)


