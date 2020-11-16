Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 16, 2020
China's Heilongjiang Province sees rise in trade with Japan

(Xinhua)    16:20, November 16, 2020

HARBIN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw trade with Japan grow 9.2 percent in the first three quarters of this year compared with the same period last year, local customs said.

The province's total foreign trade with Japan reached 2.1 billion yuan (about 319 million U.S. dollars), with 1.29 billion yuan of imports, rising 30.7 percent from the same period last year.

Heilongjiang's total foreign trade during the period reached 118.23 billion yuan, a decrease of 15 percent. Total exports reached 26.9 billion yuan, a rise of 6.6 percent.

China and Japan are participants in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement signed Sunday. The agreement launched the world's biggest free trade bloc.

