China's Heilongjiang Province sees rise in trade with Japan

HARBIN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw trade with Japan grow 9.2 percent in the first three quarters of this year compared with the same period last year, local customs said.

The province's total foreign trade with Japan reached 2.1 billion yuan (about 319 million U.S. dollars), with 1.29 billion yuan of imports, rising 30.7 percent from the same period last year.

Heilongjiang's total foreign trade during the period reached 118.23 billion yuan, a decrease of 15 percent. Total exports reached 26.9 billion yuan, a rise of 6.6 percent.

China and Japan are participants in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement signed Sunday. The agreement launched the world's biggest free trade bloc.