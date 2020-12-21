Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Building collapses in Lisbon, injuring at least 5 people

(Xinhua)    08:49, December 21, 2020

Rescuers work near a building that collapsed after an explosion in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, on Dec. 20, 2020. At least five people were injured, one in serious condition, in an explosion following a fire on Sunday at a building in central Lisbon. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

LISBON, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were injured, one in serious condition, in an explosion following a fire on Sunday at a building in central Lisbon.

Potential victims buried in the rubble are still being sought, civil protection authorities in the Portuguese capital said.


