Oil well blowout in India successfully contained, fire doused completely

NEW DELHI, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- After over five months of struggle, the blowout from an oil well in the northeastern state of Assam was successfully contained and fire doused completely, officials said Sunday.

"Baghjan blowout well successfully killed. The well has been killed with brine solution and under control now. Fire has been doused completely. There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 hours to check if there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build-up," reads a statement issued by state-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday.

The energy major said the further operation to abandon the well was in progress.

Top officials from the OIL visited Baghjan well site and held detailed discussions with experts at the spot.

The oil well at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, about 523 km northeast of Dispur, the capital city of Assam, had a blowout on May 27 and caught fire. It has been leaking gas uncontrollably since then.

Two firefighters of OIL were killed and three foreign experts injured while trying to douse the blaze.

Gas leak has caused damage to the region's wetlands and biodiversity. The agricultural fields and water bodies at adjoining villages were contaminated in the wake of gas leak. Tea plantation growers in the area have also complained about layers of gas condensate at their tea gardens.

Reports said authorities shifted over 9,000 people to relief camps since the blowout at the well.