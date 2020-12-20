Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 100 ancient tombs discovered in central China

(Xinhua)    15:16, December 20, 2020

ZHENGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A group of more than 100 tombs dating back up to 2,200 years ago have been discovered near a section of the Yellow River in the city of Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, archaeologists said.

Based on the shapes and materials of the tombs, archaeologists with the Luoyang City Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute believed that the tombs dated back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220).

The tombs were originally located on a platform on the south bank of a section of the Yellow River in Lijiazhuang Village of Luoyang. This summer, the swelling river washed away the platform and eroded part of the bank, causing the tombs to resurface after the water level dropped, according to the archaeologists.

Due to the complex conditions at the location of the tombs, archaeologists are still devising surveying plans before any further archaeological work can be carried out.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York