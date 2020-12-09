China, ASEAN advance cooperation on cultural heritage preservation

NANNING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China-ASEAN Cultural Forum, featuring the protection of cultural heritage and tourism development, was held in the city of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Some 200 officials, cultural experts and scholars from China and ASEAN participated in the forum held both online and offline on Tuesday, exchanging their experience in cultural heritage protection.

"It is our responsibility to strengthen cultural inheritance and protection to promote mutual prosperity," said Thai Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem.

Myanmar Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture Thura U Aung Ko said that by blending the advice from and experiences of neighboring countries, and by cooperating with each other, the cultural heritage of China and ASEAN can be protected and preserved with effective strategies.

China and ASEAN have long been cooperating to hold annual culture and tourism shows, workshops, forums and exchange programs, the minister noted.

The 15th China-ASEAN Cultural Forum is part of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo, which was held in late November in Nanning, capital of Guangxi.