Chinese museum-goers dig up treasures replicating archaeological discoveries in “blind boxes”

(Photo from the official Weibo account of Henan Museum)

Henan Museum in Zhengzhou City, central China’s Henan province, is stirring up the excitement of archaeological discoveries for consumers with a series of blind boxes.

These boxes have become popular among consumers, allowing them to dig up the earth piece by piece to unveil replicas of bronze pots, shoe-shaped gold or silver ingots, and other cultural relics once found in the province dynasties back.

As the name suggests, a blind box is mysterious, as there is no way to know what is inside, allowing visitors to take a chance to dig up their own treasures. They may get a Luoyang shovel, often used in archaeological excavations in China, for free. Even if a blind box contains no replicas of cultural relics, a small gift can be found.

The museum’s blind boxes sold out several times, with many netizens calling for a restock on the museum’s official Weibo account. However, those looking for such blind boxes will have to wait between 10 to 20 days.

（Photo credit: Shaanxi History Museum）

Shaanxi History Museum in Xi’an, northeast China’s Shaanxi province, has also rolled out a series of blind boxes based on bronze vessels and patterns from the country’s Bronze Age, including the Shang and Zhou dynasties.

In addition, the National Museum of China, Palace Museum, Hebei Museum, Suzhou Museum, and Shanghai Museum, have also released their respective blind boxes with replica relics from early Chinese history.