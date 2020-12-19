Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chang'e-5 moon samples transferred to research teams

(Xinhua)    13:55, December 19, 2020

Photo taken on Dec. 19, 2020 shows the container of lunar sample during the Chang'e-5 Lunar Sample Handover Ceremony at China National Space Administration in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Moon samples collected by China's Chang'e-5 probe have been transferred to the Chinese research teams Saturday morning.

Scientists will carry out the storage, analysis and research of the country's first samples collected from the extraterrestrial object.

The return capsule of Chang'e-5 probe landed in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the samples collected from the moon. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York