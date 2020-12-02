Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Roscosmos calls landing of China's Chang'e-5 historic event

(Xinhua)    09:28, December 02, 2020

MOSCOW, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The landing of China's Chang'e-5 spacecraft on the near side of the moon is a historic event, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday.

"For the space program of China, this event is undoubtedly historic," Deputy Director General of Roscosmos Sergei Savelyev said in a statement, after congratulating his Chinese colleagues on behalf of the corporation.

"The study of the natural satellite of the Earth is currently one of the priority areas of space activities in all countries, and Russia and China regularly discuss the development of cooperation between our countries in this area," he added.

The China National Space Administration announced earlier that the Chang'e-5 spacecraft successfully landed on the near side of the moon on Tuesday and sent back images.

On Nov. 24, China launched the Chang'e-5 spacecraft, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender and a returner.

