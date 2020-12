BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-5 probe has completed sampling on the moon, and the samples have been sealed within the spacecraft, the China National Space Administration announced Thursday morning.

Launched on Nov. 24, the spacecraft landed on the north of the Mons Rumker in Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms, on the near side of the moon on Dec. 1 with a task to retrieve China's first samples from an extraterrestrial body.