China's Chang'e-5 probe decelerates again

(Xinhua)    08:15, November 30, 2020

A Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-5 spacecraft, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of southern island province of Hainan, Nov. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-5 probe performed braking for the second time at 20:23 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

After the deceleration, the probe started flying in a near circular orbit from an elliptical path around the moon, said the CNSA.

In the next step, the lander-ascender combination of the spacecraft will separate from its orbiter-returner combination.

The lander-ascender combination will execute a soft landing on the moon to collect the country's first samples from an extraterrestrial body.

The probe decelerated for the first time and entered the lunar orbit on Saturday.

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
