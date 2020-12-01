BDS helps China enhance comprehensive transport management

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has remarkably enhanced the country's comprehensive traffic management in both efficiency and safety, according to the latest report.

The BDS and related technologies have been extensively applied in all major fields in China's transportation sector, said the report on the construction and development of the BDS released by the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The BDS has been applied in many areas such as key transportation process monitoring, highway infrastructure safety monitoring, port high-precision real-time positioning and dispatching monitoring, said the report.

By the end of October, around seven million commercial road vehicles had been installed with the BDS, accounting for 96 percent of road vehicles in operation.

A total of 31,400 postal and express delivery vehicles have also applied the BDS, around 88 percent of the total sum, according to the report.

China declared the official commissioning of the BDS on July 31, marking the formal opening of the BDS-3 system for global users.