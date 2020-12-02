China's Chang'e-5 collects moon samples

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-5 probe has collected moon samples, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced Wednesday.

The lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5 has finished the tasks of moon sample drilling and packaging at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday.

It is gathering samples from the surface as planned.

After successfully landing on the near side of the moon late Tuesday, the Chang'e-5 probe carried out preparation work including unfolding solar wings.

The probe adopts two methods of moon sampling, including using drills to collect samples and gathering samples from the surface with a mechanical arm.