Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Chang'e-5 collects moon samples

(Xinhua)    11:45, December 02, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-5 probe has collected moon samples, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced Wednesday.

The lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5 has finished the tasks of moon sample drilling and packaging at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday.

It is gathering samples from the surface as planned.

After successfully landing on the near side of the moon late Tuesday, the Chang'e-5 probe carried out preparation work including unfolding solar wings.

The probe adopts two methods of moon sampling, including using drills to collect samples and gathering samples from the surface with a mechanical arm.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York