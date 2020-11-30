Launch of Soyuz rocket rescheduled due to bad weather

MOSCOW, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates satellite has been postponed due to bad weather, launch services provider Arianespace said on Monday, cited by Russian media.

New tentative for the launch is set for 22:33 French Guiana Time on Monday (0133 GMT on Tuesday), Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said on Twitter after the launch of the rocket carrying a UAE Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite was cancelled.

The launch was originally set to take place from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana at 22:33 local time on Sunday (0133 GMT on Monday). It has been postponed several times since March 6.