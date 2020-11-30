Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 30, 2020
Launch of Soyuz rocket rescheduled due to bad weather

(Xinhua)    13:51, November 30, 2020

MOSCOW, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates satellite has been postponed due to bad weather, launch services provider Arianespace said on Monday, cited by Russian media.

New tentative for the launch is set for 22:33 French Guiana Time on Monday (0133 GMT on Tuesday), Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said on Twitter after the launch of the rocket carrying a UAE Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite was cancelled.

The launch was originally set to take place from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana at 22:33 local time on Sunday (0133 GMT on Monday). It has been postponed several times since March 6.

