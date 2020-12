All the 12 under secretaries and 14 political assistants swear to uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People''s Republic of China (PRC) and swear allegiance to the HKSAR of the PRC during an oath-taking ceremony in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 16, 2020. The HKSAR government held an oath-taking ceremony for under secretaries and political assistants, witnessed by the HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday. (Xinhua)