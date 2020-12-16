Politically appointed officials in Hong Kong swear to uphold Basic Law, swear allegiance to HKSAR

HONG KONG, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government held an oath-taking ceremony for under secretaries and political assistants, witnessed by the HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday.

All the 12 under secretaries and 14 political assistants swore to uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and swore allegiance to the HKSAR of the PRC.

According to the Basic Law, all public servants of the HKSAR government must be dedicated to their duties and be responsible to the government of the HKSAR. Under secretaries and political assistants are politically appointed officials and shall be bound by and collectively responsible for the decisions by the government, the HKSAR government said in a statement.

They are responsible for assisting secretaries of department and directors of bureau in undertaking the full range of political work and under secretaries will deputize for the relevant directors of bureau during the latter's temporary absence, the statement said.

As key members of the HKSAR's governing team, it is incumbent upon under secretaries and political assistants to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the HKSAR.

"The taking of the oath to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the HKSAR by the under secretaries and political assistants is of great significance. They made a solemn promise on their responsibilities, genuinely showing to the community their loyalty and commitment to the Basic Law and the HKSAR and thereby boosting the confidence of the public in the politically appointed officials," a government spokesman said.

Further to the taking of the oath by politically appointed officials, the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) issued a circular in October requiring all civil servants joining the HKSAR government on or after July 1 this year to take an oath or sign a declaration as one of the conditions for appointment.

The CSB will also promulgate shortly the details of arrangements for requiring serving civil servants to sign the declaration. The oath-taking ceremony for permanent secretaries and heads of department will be held on Dec. 18, according to the statement.