HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday expressed strong indignation over and condemned the U.S. imposition of sanctions on leading members of China's top legislature and the passage of the "Hong Kong people's freedom and choice act" by the U.S. House of Representatives.

A spokesperson for the commissioner's office said such hegemonic moves have again exposed the motive of some U.S. politicians to mess up Hong Kong and damage China's sovereignty and security, laid bare their double standards, and proved that they are responsible for sabotaging the successful practice of "one country, two systems" and condoning anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong.

The spokesperson pointed out that it is constitutional, legitimate and reasonable for the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), the permanent body of the highest organ of state power, to enact the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR and to make the decision on the qualification of HKSAR Legislative Council members as mandated by the Constitution of China and the HKSAR Basic Law.

Such efforts are necessary both for staying committed to and improving the institutional framework of "one country, two systems", and for safeguarding the constitutional order and the rule of law in the HKSAR, said the spokesperson, adding that they will help to ensure Hong Kong's prosperity and stability in the long run, and the enduring success of "one country, two systems".

It is sheer hypocrisy, said the spokesperson, that the U.S. has vilified, exerted pressure on and slapped sanctions for the just measures by the NPC, even as it itself has a system to require public officers to swear allegiance at home and has disqualified lawmakers for violating parliamentary rules.

The spokesperson said Hong Kong is a rule of law society, where laws shall be strictly abided by, lawbreakers shall be held accountable, and no one shall have privilege above the law.

Some U.S. politicians, however, said the spokesperson, have openly provided a safe haven for criminal suspects in Hong Kong with the above-mentioned act on the pretext of human rights and freedoms.

"It is a mockery of the international principle of the rule of law and an assault on Hong Kong's judicial independence, in flagrant breach of the international justice and order," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that any external interference will only firm up China's resolve to defend national sovereignty and security, that any hegemonic act will further unite the Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots, and that any threat or sanction will end up backfiring.

"We again urge the U.S. side to abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, immediately stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs, stop condoning or sheltering anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong, and stop undermining the rule of law and judicial independence in the HKSAR," the spokesperson said.