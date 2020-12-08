BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday strongly condemned the so-called sanctions imposed by the Department of State of the United States on Chinese senior legislators of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, calling the move "hysterical political bullying."

The so-called sanctions by the U.S. Department of State came after its opposition to the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) adopted by the NPC Standing Committee and the decision by the NPC Standing Committee on the qualification of HKSAR Legislative Council members.

The move totally violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations, said a statement by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.